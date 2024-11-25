Structural integrity of CBRT questioned after roof damage

A CEBU Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) station was damaged after a bus struck it over the weekend, drawing flak online over the station’s height and structural integrity.

The foglia roof design of a CBRT station along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City sustained visible damage, with a portion of the brown metal ceiling pattern affected.

Metal debris was also visibly hanging from the ceiling.

Netizens were quick to question the project after SunStar Cebu posted a photo of the damage on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, with the majority of them criticizing the height of the bus station, considering it’s supposed to cater to buses.

“It’s not a standard height for any bus or truck,” said a netizen in SunStar Cebu’s post.

“Wala diay na silay sukod sa standard bus height? Di ba BRT man ni? Ang ‘B’ stands for bus, right? Bus Rapid Transit man kaha ni? Nya masangit diay ang bus ani?” said another netizen.

(Do they not have the right measurement for the standard bus height? This is BRT right? Letter B stands for bus, right? If this is the bus rapid transit, why does a bus gets struck?)

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, who chairs the committee on infrastructure, said that all terminals under the jurisdiction of Cebu City, whether accredited or not, are currently undergoing compliance inspection by the Office of the Building Official (OBO).

Cuenco said the inspection by the OBO is mandated by the terminal accreditation committee before the project management is allowed to continue with their operations.

When asked about the maximum height allowed for buses traveling along the CBRT route and passing under the stations, Cuenco said he could not provide an accurate answer as he did not have access to the station data.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach the deputy chief of the City Transportation Office (CTO) and the head secretariat of the terminal accreditation committee, Kent Francis Jongoy, but the latter was unavailable to attend to queries.

Councilor Rey Gealon, who heads the Traffic Management Coordination Board, and CTO head Raquel Arce did not respond to messages, as of the press deadline.

CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong also did not respond to SunStar

Cebu’s messages.

The most recent CBRT report on the status of the bus station along N. Bacalso Ave. was on Oct. 28.

Based on its Facebook page, it said that the contractor has been working on improving accessibility and aesthetics at the CBRT station.

CBRT management said work is underway to install tactile paver blocks and tiles at the CBRT station near the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

These improvements, according to the management, aim to enhance accessibility for visually impaired individuals and elevate the overall look and feel of the station. / JPS