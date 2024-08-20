Struggling with puppy blues? Overcoming them is just as real

If there’s one thing first-time pet owners should know, it’s that those tiny paws and sweet puppy eyes can sometimes bring unexpected feelings of sadness. Puppies might be the world’s greatest delight, but the reality of puppy blues is equally true.

In fact, a recent study from the University of Helsinki reveals that some dog owners experience emotions similar to postnatal baby blues. Bringing a puppy into one’s life can be as transformative as adding a baby to the family.

“The puppy stage gives rise to a variety of worries, mood swings, irritability, and sometimes, difficulty bonding with the dog that feels at odds with what you’re “supposed” to feel raising something so cute,” wrote Huff Post in a 2023 article.

Study

The study’s lead author, Aada Ståhl, a psychologist and doctoral student at the University of Helsinki, observed that both pet parents and human parents can experience anxiety and depression-like symptoms when a new family member arrives, though these typically subside with time.

“The study found that these so-called ‘puppy blues’ manifest in three ways: anxiety, frustration and weariness. These often occur concurrently, but in some cases one or two of the three may be particularly prominent,” said psychologist and doctoral researcher Aada Ståhl.

Many pet owners may worry if they are doing enough for their puppy’s development or if they have spent enough time bonding. Doubts can creep in, leading them to question whether bringing a puppy into their home was the right choice, eventually spiraling into frustration.

The study suggests that for exhausted puppy owners, puppyhood is a period of intense mental and physical strain. Sleep becomes elusive, and the constant demands of a puppy can become exhausting and anxiety-inducing.

Statistics

A January 2023 survey by the insurance company ManyPets, using the consumer research platform Attest, found that out of 857 new puppy owners, an overwhelming 70 percent — 601 individuals — reported experiencing anxiety, depression, or both.

In the first month of the survey, 10 percent of respondents rated their anxiety as “severe,” compared to just 3.8 percent in the 10-12 month range. Similarly, 24 percent reported severe depression, while only 8.8 percent did so after 10-12 months. Additionally, 38 percent were considering or planning to rehome or return their puppy, a figure that dropped to 18 percent by the 10-12 month mark. Notably, 27 percent expressed regret over getting a puppy, compared to just four percent after 10-12 months.

Signs

Potty training can be a real hassle, requiring endless patience and repetition to get a puppy to go in the right spot, which can be physically exhausting. Additionally, those sharp little bites can be painful and a bit scary, and the constant barking and jumping only add to the stress.

These challenges, however, are bound to improve with time. The toughest part of puppy blues often occurs in the beginning, but the good news is that things do get better. As the puppy grows and matures, the challenges faced initially will start to ease. With consistent training and plenty of support, the puppy will begin to settle into better behaviors, making life with a furry friend more enjoyable.

“One interesting finding was that the longer the amount of time that had passed since puppyhood, the more positively people remembered it. In other words, the negative emotional content of memories of puppyhood ‘fades’ over time,” wrote Science Daily in 2024 on a study conducted by the University of Helsinki.

Cope

Dealing with puppy blues can be challenging, but effective coping mechanisms can make a big difference. Establishing a consistent routine for feeding, potty breaks and playtime can help both the owner and the puppy feel more organized and reduce stress. Connecting with other puppy owners or joining a local dog training class can provide valuable support and advice. Puppy training requires patience, so it is important to celebrate small victories and be gentle with both the owner and the pup. Taking regular breaks is crucial; it is essential to carve out time to relax and recharge to avoid burnout. Owners should also take care of their own well-being through proper self-care, including good nutrition, adequate sleep and engaging in enjoyable activities. Staying informed about puppy development and behavior can help owners feel more prepared and less anxious about the journey ahead.

The journey can be tough, but the reward of a well-adjusted happy dog is well worth the effort. Things will get easier and more fulfilling as both the owner and the puppy grow together.