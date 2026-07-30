Student arrested over bomb threat message sent to classmates

A STUDENT who sent a message to his classmates claiming that a bomb would explode at their school, the San Miguel Technical Vocational High School in the town of San Miguel, Bohol, was arrested by police and is set to face charges.

The student was identified only by the alias "Rey," 20, a resident of the same municipality.

Police investigation showed that on July 28, 2026, Rey sent a chat message to his classmates saying, “Mabungkag ng building ninyo (Your building will be blown up).”

The message quickly spread throughout the campus, causing alarm among students and teachers, who immediately reported the incident to the police.

Authorities launched an investigation and confirmed that the message originated from Rey.

In his extrajudicial confession made in the presence of his lawyer, Rey admitted sending the message, claiming it was merely intended as a joke or prank on his classmates.

He said the threat was not true and explained that he only wanted to get the attention of his classmates after his younger sibling was allegedly being bullied.

Because of the incident, police have prepared the necessary documents to file charges against Rey for violating Presidential Decree 1727, also known as the Anti-Bomb Joke Law.

The Bohol Police Provincial Office urged the public, especially young people and students, not to treat bomb threats as a joke.

Police stressed that even if such statements are intended as pranks, they are prohibited by law because they cause public fear and panic, and violators may face criminal penalties.

Bohol Provincial Police Director Patricio Degay Jr. commended the swift resolution of the case and assured the public that Bohol remains a safe place. (AYB)