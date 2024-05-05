Student-athletes rise for CVIRAA glory

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) goes full swing over the weekend. The official opening ceremony took place Saturday at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.
Competing in the regional sporting conclave are student-athletes from Carcar City, Bogo City, Cebu Province, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, City of Naga, Talisay City, Toledo City, Bohol Province, Tagbilaran City, Siquijor, Bais City, Bayawan City, Canlaon City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, Tanjay City and many-time overall champion Cebu City.
Here are some of the photo highlights held in various venues in Cebu. / RSC