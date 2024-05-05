Cebu

Student-athletes rise for CVIRAA glory

HUSTLE. Athletes compete in the boys’ hurdles in the 2024 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association athletics competition held at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu. / Photo from John Velez of John Velez Photography

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) goes full swing over the weekend. The official opening ceremony took place Saturday at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

HELPING HAND. A technical official lends a helping hand to an athlete during the track and field competition of CVIRAA. / Photo from John Velez Photography
CHESS WIZARDS. Young and uprising players gather for the chess competition of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa). / Photo from ANS Campus Journalists

Competing in the regional sporting conclave are student-athletes from Carcar City, Bogo City, Cebu Province, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, City of Naga, Talisay City, Toledo City, Bohol Province, Tagbilaran City, Siquijor, Bais City, Bayawan City, Canlaon City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, Tanjay City and many-time overall champion Cebu City.

REBOUND. Siquijor and Cebu Province square off in the 5-on-5 basketball tournament held at the University of San Carlos Main Campus gym. / Amper Campana

Here are some of the photo highlights held in various venues in Cebu. / RSC

