Cebu

Student-athletes show spirit as Palaro enters day 3

SHOWING GRACE. The gymnast shows off her grace and poise in her routine during the rhythmic gymnastics event for elementary girls held at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Friday, July 12, 2024. AMPER CAMPAÑA
cagers. Teams from the National Capital Region and Northern Mindanao Region compete during the boys’ secondary basketball event at the University of San Carlos main campus gym in downtown Cebu City on Friday, July 12, 2024.AMPER CAMPAÑA
kickers. Sepak takraw teams from Ilocos Region and Central Visayas compete at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City on Friday, July 12, 2024. AMPER CAMPAÑA
CLASH. Teams from Central Luzon and Central Visayas compete in the boys’ secondary football on Thursday night, July 11, 2024. AMPER CAMPAÑA
young pugilists. A student-boxer from the National Capital Region (in red uniform) takes a punch from his opponent from Mimaropa during their match at the Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City on Friday, July 12, 2024.AMPER CAMPAÑA
RUNNERS. Student-athletes sprint for gold during the athletic events of the Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center on Friday, July 12, 2024. AMPER CAMPAÑA

WITH more medals up for grabs, student-athletes competing in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City continue to showcase their competitive spirit.

On Friday, July 12, the third day of the competition, athletes in sepak takraw, basketball, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, football, among other sporting events, demonstrated their skills and determination.

Regardless of which region emerges on top, Palarong Pambansa 2024, set to conclude on July 16, has already proven to be a success as it has brought together thousands of individuals, fostering new friendships and camaraderie.

