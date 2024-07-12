Student-athletes show spirit as Palaro enters day 3

WITH more medals up for grabs, student-athletes competing in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City continue to showcase their competitive spirit.

On Friday, July 12, the third day of the competition, athletes in sepak takraw, basketball, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, football, among other sporting events, demonstrated their skills and determination.

Regardless of which region emerges on top, Palarong Pambansa 2024, set to conclude on July 16, has already proven to be a success as it has brought together thousands of individuals, fostering new friendships and camaraderie.