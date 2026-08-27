Student behind shooting threat to transfer to another school

A 15-YEAR-OLD student of Don Vicente Memorial National High School in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, who threatened to shoot fellow students inside the campus was quickly located by police and barangay personnel after investigators traced the digital source of the threat.

The threat was posted on social media on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, prompting personnel of the Inayawan Police Station, led by Police Captain Troy John Lalamunan, to immediately secure the school campus and launch an investigation.

Investigators examined the social media post and traced the account behind the threat.

From 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, police coordinated with school officials and barangay authorities and identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male student.

Police then informed the boy’s parents, who brought him to the school with personnel from the Barangay Basak Pardo Gender and Development (GAD) Focal, the school assistant head and the guidance counselor.

During the case evaluation, the students’ parents and school administrators agreed not to file a case against him.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the minor was turned over to the Basak Pardo GAD Focal, after which a mediation conference was held at the barangay office. The meeting was attended by the Inayawan police Violence Against Women Desk officer, Women and Children Protection Desk personnel and school officials.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said an amicable settlement was reached, with the student agreeing to transfer to another school.

Oriol said the student revealed that he was angry with someone at the school and that he wanted classes to be disrupted.

“During the hearing, it was agreed that he would be transferred to another school for his safety and the safety of the other students. The school and the parents of the students he threatened will no longer file a case,” Oriol said in Cebuano.

However, Oriol said authorities would still look into the possible criminal or civil liability of the boy’s parents after determining they failed to properly supervise their child.

The CCPO reiterated their commitment to taking all threats received by schools seriously.

Police said they would respond immediately to such threats to ensure the safety of students and school personnel in Cebu City. (AYB)