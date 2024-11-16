Student found dead with gunshot wounds to the body in Cebu City barangay

A 24-YEAR-OLD male student was found dead in a public cemetery in Barangay Adlaon, Cebu City around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The victim was identified by the residents as Cliesthenes Arcilla Gabud, 24, of Sitio Camadricacawan, of the said barangay.

According to Police Captain Relex Yosores from the Adlaon Police Community Precinct, they received a report about an abandoned motorcycle outside the cemetery.

They then traced the blood’s origin, and discovered the victim lying face down about 50 meters away, with gunshot wounds to his body.

The Scene of the Crime Operations (Soco) recovered two spent shells of unknown caliber from the crime scene.

The victim's belongings were found inside the motorcycle’s utility box, including a coin purse, his National ID and cellphone.

Nobody, however, witnessed the incident as the crime occurred in a secluded area.

Captain Yosores said that an investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator. (AYB)