Student from Papua New Guinea arrested for going wild

A STUDENT from Papau New Guinea who is taking up Hospitality Management course in one of the universities in downtown Cebu City was arrested by the police for going wild inside his boarding house after getting drunk.

The accused, Michael Omene, 22, is being held at the Parian Police Station.

He rented a room at 165 Bonifacio Street, Barangay Day-as.

Police investigation revealed that Omene was drinking with his friends around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

By 10 p.m., the foreigner was already drunk and was acting strangely by smashing the cabinets inside his rented room and the one next to it.

This prompted the home’s owner to request assistance from the police.

It was discovered that Omene was also apprehended in August 2023 after taking the cell phone of another person, who was playing mobile legend.

The college student from Papau New Guinea has been staying in Cebu City for 10 months.

According to the Parian police, the foreigner is well-behaved if he is not intoxicated. (AYB, TPT)