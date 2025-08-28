Student injured after being hit by truck in Mandaue

A 13-YEAR-OLD student was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a truck along MC Briones Street in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, Cebu, Wednesday night, August 27, 2025.

According to police records, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m.

The vehicle involved was a white tractor driven by Dominador Oacan, 60.

The victim was identified as a 13-year-old Grade 8 student and resident of Mandaue City.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to cross the road when he was struck and run over by the northbound truck. The incident left him with serious physical injuries.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Investigation is ongoing. (ABC)