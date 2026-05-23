Student journos join sports workshop

THE first batch of sports writing participants from various schools shared their insights following the opening of the Junior Journo Program Sports Writing Workshop on May 16, 2026, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Cube Wing.

Aspiring sports journalists learned about the structure of sports news and the importance of impartiality and fairness in reporting. The workshop covered technical writing, headline construction, and the differences among sports news, features and columns.

SunStar Sports editor Luel Galarpe led the session, which included a live sports coverage and writing activity followed by individual critiques to help students identify their strengths and areas for improvement.

Brett Clarence B. De Alba of Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School said the workshop helped him understand the proper structure of sports journalism. He said the session showed that sports writing becomes manageable once students learn the fundamentals.

Janelle Mia Papellero of University of San Jose-Recoletos said the workshop broadened her perspective on the importance of accuracy in athletics reporting. She added that the session encouraged her to set aside personal bias and allow the game itself to guide her writing.

Kurt Angelo O. Bigno of Talisay National High School said his favorite part of the workshop was watching the games and observing the players’ reactions. He said seeing how players responded during matches was a valuable learning experience.

Rosegrazelle Ogaob, also from Talisay National High School, said she learned about the different types of media and their roles in sports coverage. She added that the workshop taught her how to write sports news, features and columns, as well as craft headlines for each format.