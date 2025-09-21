Student leaders oppose GMO entry

STUDENT leaders from various councils, publications and youth organizations in Negros Occidental have urged the Provincial Government to hold public hearings and meaningful dialogues on the proposed genetically modified organism (GMO) regulatory ordinance.

On Sept. 19, 2025, student leaders gathered in Bacolod City for the Rise for Roots: Negros Youth Action Planning activity, where they drafted a united declaration opposing the entry of living GMOs into the province.

The student-organized gathering emphasized the role of the youth in safeguarding democracy, promoting sustainable agriculture, and ensuring food security for future generations.

Anti-GMO stance

In their joint declaration, participants affirmed that while both pro- and anti-GMO groups share the goal of food security, the risks posed by GMOs outweigh their claimed benefits.

They added that food security must not be dictated by corporations or short-term profit, but grounded in the rights of farmers, the health of the people, and environmental protection.

Tanya Aguirre, editor-in-chief of The Technopacer of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University–Talisay Campus, said food security in Negros is a critical issue, but pushing GMOs as the only solution is short-sighted.

She said the government must explore alternatives.

Aguirre stressed that it is alarming that the ordinance passed the second reading without public consultation

or transparency.

“We demand public hearings and meaningful dialogues. If the government truly represents the people, they must listen to us, not make decisions behind closed doors. Right now, it feels like we’re being betrayed,” Aguirre said.

Dr. Ruth Gamboa, former chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences and Environmental Studies at UP Mindanao, also shared insights on the impacts of GMOs on health and the environment.

Discussions during the summit tackled the effects of GMOs on health, environment, and livelihoods, alongside workshops where student leaders crafted action plans for youth-led initiatives.

Full implementation

The gathering concluded with a renewed call for the full implementation of Negros Occidental’s landmark GMO ban and organic agriculture ordinances, as well as stronger government support for processing facilities, value chains, and farmer empowerment.

Church leaders, civil society groups, scientists, and organic farming advocates in Negros Occidental had earlier urged the Provincial Government, local municipalities, national agencies, and academic institutions to maintain the GMO-free policy without exemptions.

The group leaders also signed a declaration on Sept. 1, opposing GMO testing in Negros Occidental, which is recognized as the “Organic Capital of the Philippines.”

The joint declaration comes as the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Board) deliberates on an ordinance that would allow the entry of GMOs into the province.

The joint legal-scientific team of the province, led by Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas Jr., Project Development Officer III Justin Briones, and Environment Management Specialist I Diana Samson, earlier said the proposed Negros Occidental GMO Regulatory Ordinance seeks to harmonize the province’s local framework with national policy.

They said that under this circular, the introduction, use, or commercialization of GMOs remains strictly subject to the evaluation, approval, and permitting processes of the National Biosafety Committee and its regulatory agencies. / MAP