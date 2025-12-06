Student leaders to ECO advocates

IN THE wake of recent earthquakes and typhoons, student leaders across Central Visayas gathered for a three-day climate and environment workshop under DepEd Region 7’s initiative, “Galam Kalikupan” on Nov. 25-27 2025.

The event brought together Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) presidents, Youth for Environment in Schools Organization (YES-O) officers, and youth advocates across Central Visayas to strengthen action against relevant climate crises.

Through a series of plenaries, workshops, and activities, the initiative aimed to empower young leaders with knowledge and skills in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation (C-CAM) efforts.

Student action

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, Department of Education (DepEd) Region 7 director, graced the event, encouraging the youth to be more involved and responsive. Jimenez noted the admirable participation of Region 7’s student leaders in significant endeavors.

According to DepEd Cebu City Youth Formation Coordinator Rechel Buselak, the program was designed to align with the advocacies of student leaders.

Cebu City hosted the event that gathered these leaders for a meaningful purpose..

Buselak said that Galam Kalikupan also acknowledged collaboration among youth leaders from different divisions in Region 7 while providing information on pressing environmental challenges.

Led by learners

DepEd Region 7 Youth Formation Coordinator Johnnyline Jagdon said Galam Kalikupan began as a project proposal by the delegates during the 2024 Learners Convergence Philippines, with C-CAM remaining its core principle.

“Except for the plenary talks and booth exhibition, Galam Kalikupan was a student-led activity,” she said, noting that hosting and execution were conceptualized and managed by the Regional Federation of Supreme Secondary Learner Government (RFSSLG) officers.

Awareness into action

One of the summit’s most memorable moments was the “Trashion Show” on the second day, where delegates transformed recycled waste into stylish pieces and walked the stage like as if on a fashion runway.

To prepare, YES-O representatives brought recyclable materials from their respective schools, while R7 divisions showcased their best C-CAM practices through booth exhibits.

Jagdon explained that activities like the Trashion Show allowed students to translate awareness into action.

“Converting waste materials into usable or fashionable items offers both an entrepreneurial opportunity and a simple yet meaningful mitigation effort,” she said.

Youth voices

One of the guest speakers, Frederick Kesner V, recognized as one of the Ten Outstanding Boy Scouts of the Philippines (TOBS) and a student leader from Cebu City National Science High School (CCNSHS), described the workshop as a meaningful exchange of experiences among young leaders.

“Not only was I able to share about my journey as a scout, but I also got to hear the stories of excellence from the other student leaders and achievers. This event helps recognize that the youth are the faces of our past, our present, and our future,” Kesner shared.

Continued commitments

The final day of the summit also served as Region 7’s first-ever celebration of National Students’ Day, which is usually observed nationwide every November 17.

Delegates also participated in a pledge activity reaffirming their commitment with action plans to pursue environmental programs in their communities.

RFSSLG officer and CCNSHS student leader Sophia Advincula then emphasized the need for sustained youth involvement beyond the three-day workshop.

“We have to continue creating projects. How will the youth be inspired to continue leading?” Advincula said, highlighting the importance of maintaining momentum through concrete initiatives at the school and community levels.

Venice Babao / Cebu City National Science High School