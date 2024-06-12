Student overcomes college hurdle, ranks 5th in PT licensure Exam

EXPERIENCING a failing grade during college marked a pivotal moment in his journey toward becoming a physical therapist.

Saimon Ygrubay, a student from Southwestern University (SWU), recently achieved a significant milestone by securing fifth place in the physical therapist licensure examination with an 89.45 percent rating.

Ygrubay's desire to become a physical therapist stemmed from his curiosity about the role of PTs in the medical field. This drive guided him through his academic journey.

During the review season, Ygrubay adopted a straightforward approach to studying. He attended all his classes, reviewed his notes and covered various book resources. Despite lacking a specific study routine, he dedicated his days from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to studying, with breaks as necessary to prevent burnout. Adjusting his sleep schedule proved to be one of the most challenging aspects of his preparation.

His primary aspiration was to see the names of his friends, classmates, and acquaintances among the list of passers. This collective success served as his greatest motivation.

“Aim for the best, don’t settle for less. Knowing you’ve done your best; God will do the rest. This motto guided me through my review season,” said Ygrubay.

Looking ahead, Ygrubay plans to practice as a physical therapist and take any opportunities that come his way. He is prepared to be a vocal advocate for a better understanding and appreciation of the profession. (CAV)