Student shot after being robbed in Barangay Basak San Nicolas

A 19-YEAR-OLD student is in critical condition after being shot by two unidentified robbers at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024, in Sitio Asupha, Alumnus, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The victim has been identified as John Lloyd Delos Bejec, a native of Dalaguete, Cebu, but currently residing in the area.

According to the investigation by the Mambaling Police Station, the victim was robbed by two unidentified men who took his cellphone and P3,600 in cash.

Still not satisfied, the robbers shot the victim in the head using an unidentified firearm before leaving.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Shortly after, he was transferred to Miller Hospital.

Due to the severe head injury, he was once again transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for surgery.

Since one of the offenders has already been arrested, the Mambaling police station is searching for the second one. (AYB)