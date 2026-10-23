Student spends birthday in jail after attack on friend

BARANGAY tanods arrested a 20-year-old senior high school student in Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Thursday night, Oct. 22, 2026, accused of attacking her 18-year-old close friend, who, she said, had repeatedly bullied her older sister, a person with a disability (PWD).

Mandy (not her real name), a Grade 12 student and resident of the area, is detained at the Mabolo Police Station and may face a charge of physical injuries. She spent her birthday in the lockup.

Mandy said her anger built up because the victim, Rowena (not her real name), kept insulting and mocking her 25-year-old sister.

“Napungot najud ko kay kapila nana siya nang bully sa akong ate nga PWD pajud. Gibinastos niya. Kay kana akong ate tiil raman jud tanan iyang gamit (I got really angry because she had bullied my sister, who is a PWD, many times already. She insulted her. My sister uses only her feet for everything)”, she said.

Birthday celebration

Mandy said she and her companions were celebrating her birthday that night. Earlier, before the drinking began, Rowena had bullied her sister as the sister walked by, she said.

When her older sister came to her in tears, Mandy said she could no longer contain herself.

“Nihilak siya nga nisumbong nako. Mao tong nakapalagot gyud nako kay sa tanan tanan, akoa pa gyud nga ate nga PWD. Mao to ako siyang gitawag niya akong giagbayan niya gibugno dayon nako siya,” Mandy said.

(She came to me crying and told me what happened to her. That was what really made me angry because, of all people, she is my sister who is a PWD. So I called her (Rowena) over and put an arm around her, and I attacked her right away.)

What police found

Police investigation showed that Mandy suddenly attacked Rowena after 10 p.m. She held her head, punched and choked her, and dragged her by the hair.

Rowena was slammed to the ground and hit a rock. She suffered a lump on her head, fainted and was rushed to a hospital.

Barangay tanod arrested Mandy and turned her over to the police, who took statements from two witnesses.

Mandy admitted to the offense. She said she regrets what she did but cannot accept that her sister is made a fool of or insulted. / JDG