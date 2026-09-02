Student to undergo intervention for threatening to harm schoolmate

POLICE identified a student from Busay National High School in Cebu City who allegedly threatened to stab and shoot a fellow student through a private message on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

School officials sought police assistance around 10 a.m. after receiving a report about the threat.

Personnel from Mabolo Police Station responded and began tracing the message to determine who sent it. Investigators said the sender also included a photo of a firearm.

Police later identified the student who allegedly sent the threat. The student was then turned over to the station’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk for intervention, with Patrolman Janine Tubog handling the case. The Barangay Busay Gender and Development focal person was also present.

Police said protocols were followed to protect the minor’s rights, welfare, dignity and best interests.

Referred for assessment

After the intervention, the child was referred to social welfare authorities for assessment and further intervention under the juvenile justice system.

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration, said the child admitted during the investigation to making the threat out of anger toward the fellow student.

Firearm photo

The child denied possessing a real firearm and said the image sent through the private message had been taken from the internet.

Oriol urged young people to avoid making threats, saying such acts could result in serious cases being filed. He said minors accused of making threats would still have to undergo the proper legal and intervention processes.

Mabolo Police Station also obtained evidence that police said linked the child to the threat. / AYB