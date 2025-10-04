Student volunteers speed up Cebu quake aid

TO PROMOTE youth empowerment and civic engagement, students from various schools across Cebu stepped up to volunteer in response to the recent earthquake that struck northern towns of the province. On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, student volunteers assisted victims by distributing relief goods and offering support in affected communities, including Bogo City, Medellin and others.

The volunteer effort began early Thursday morning when many students gathered at key drop-off points, such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Tasks

Their work involved sorting and packing donations for immediate distribution. The students’ swift participation significantly accelerated the repacking process, allowing relief packs to reach displaced families more efficiently.

Volunteers began arriving as early as 7 a.m. By 10 a.m., the number of students had surged, prompting Capitol officials to announce that they could no longer accommodate additional volunteers due to overcrowding. The overwhelming turnout demonstrated the strong willingness of the youth to be part of the relief efforts, even if space and coordination became a challenge.

Despite the adjustments at packing centers, student volunteers also provided crucial support at various evacuation sites. Volunteers at evacuation sites organized donated supplies, helped distribute essentials and coordinated with local officials to ensure displaced families received necessary aid. Their presence helped maintain order and offered emotional support to affected residents.

The participation of the youth in these efforts aimed to send a powerful message: that students are not just passive observers in times of crisis — they are willing and capable of contributing meaningfully to disaster response and recovery.

Unity in disaster

“This was my first time volunteering — it was unforgettable and a thrilling experience,” said Jeremy Montes, a volunteer and officer from the University of the Visayas College of Education. “Working with students from different universities made me realize that when Cebuanos face disaster, we unite. We may be students, but we want to prove that we can make a difference,” he added.

As recovery operations continue, authorities have expressed their appreciation for the youth’s involvement and assured that more opportunities for student-led volunteerism will remain open. Their contribution is expected to play a vital role in sustaining relief and rebuilding efforts across Cebu. Allyne May Abayon / University of the Visayas