Students appeal for academic break as Cebu schools resume classes post-Typhoon Tino

AS schools in Cebu prepare to resume face-to-face classes on November 10, 2025, students from various universities are appealing for an academic break following the recent calamities that struck the province.

A student, who requested anonymity, told SunStar Cebu on Friday, November 7, that the decision to resume classes is “extremely inconsiderate given the current situation.”

“We need to urgently ask the university to reconsider pushing through with face-to-face classes. This decision is extremely inconsiderate given the current situation. Many students are still deeply affected by Typhoon Tino. They are dealing with no electricity and no water, separated from family, or coping with minor injuries and property damage. Others are unable to travel back to the city due to ongoing transportation issues.

On top of this, there’s a new typhoon coming. It’s unfair to force us to attend when many are still recovering and struggling just to be safe. You cannot expect us to focus on classes when we are still in crisis mode,” the student said.

Another student from a different university, who also requested anonymity, expressed disappointment after their appeal for an academic break was denied.

“Many of us are still trying to recover—both physically and mentally—but unfortunately, our appeal was denied, and classes will resume on Monday, November 10,” she said.

"Academic progress can wait, recovery and well-being should come first."

Typhoon Tino struck Cebu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, causing massive flooding that destroyed homes and roads.

As of November 6, the Emergency Operations Center reported 108 deaths in Cebu Province, while Cebu City recorded 17 fatalities. (CLC)