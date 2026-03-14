Students brace for fare hikes

STUDENTS are facing additional challenges in going to school with the looming fare increase amid rising fuel prices driven by the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) clarified earlier that there has been no approved fare increase and drivers and operators are warned of an unauthoritized fare hike.

SunStar Cebu reported earlier that a van-for-hire (V-hire) was collecting P50 instead of P40 as fare going to Lapu-Lapu City.

Several students said a fare increase will take a larger portion of their daily allowance, forcing them to adjust how they manage their expenses.

“As a student, dili tanan sa ato financially stable. Ako, dili ko tagaan ug baon everyday. Ug mag kalisud na gani ug sakay, so maglakaw,” said Zophie Angel R. Dinoy, a Grade 11 STEM student at the University of Cebu (UC).

(As students, not all of us are financially stable. I don’t receive an allowance every day. When commuting becomes difficult, I just walk.)

Dinoy added that daily responsibilities and financial stress sometimes make it difficult to focus on schoolwork. “Inig adto nako sa balay naa pajud tay sugo, the next morning ana naa tas school, dili na maka focus ug ayo,” she shared.

(When I get home, I still have errands to do, and the next morning we have school again, so I can’t focus well.)

The looming fare increase will not just be affecting students but their families

as well.

“Lisud kay maapektuhan man sad akong parents sa pag hatag nila ug allowance,” said John Anthon T. Cadiz, a Grade 11 STEM student at UC. “Mo taas ang among fee sa pag commute, kaylangan sad taas ilang ihatag sa ako nga allowance. Dili ra ako mag lisud, mag lisud sad sila kay naa baya sad mi lain nga necessities. Dako jud siya kaayo nga change sa amoa nga part.”

(It’s difficult because my parents are also affected when they give me my allowance. Our commuting costs increase, so they also have to give me a higher allowance. It’s not just me who struggles, they do as well because we still have other necessities to pay for. It’s really a big change for us.)

Aside from commuters, students who drive their own vehicles to campus also feel the effects of rising fuel prices.

“Apekto gyud, kay ang 50 pesos sauna kay one liter na nya karon 0.72 liters nalang mo abot nag 80 pesos para maka one liter. Imbis na ang katong extra kay akong tigumon ma gasto nalang para sa gas. Hasol sad kaayo mag sige ug pangita ug cheaper nga gasolinahan time consuming kaayo.”

(It really affects us because P50 used to be enough for a liter, but now it’s only about 0.72 liters. It already takes around P80 to buy one liter. Instead of saving the extra money, I end up spending it on gasoline. It’s also very inconvenient to keep looking for cheaper gas stations because it takes a lot of time.)

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, students say the rising cost of transportation remains a growing concern that affects not only their daily commute but also their ability to manage school expenses.