Students express mixed views on alleged Cha-cha proposals

STUDENTS in Cebu expressed mixed reactions over alleged proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution following claims raised by Senator Imee Marcos during a plenary session.

Several students shared with SunStar Cebu Tuesday, May 27, 2026, their opinions on the alleged constitutional amendments, which reportedly include lowering the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates to 35 years old, extending presidential terms until 2031, and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections.

Charter change or Cha-cha is the political and legal process of amending or revising the current 1987 Constitution of the Philippines, which seeks to alter constitutional provisions concerning the structure of the government, term limits, and economic policies.

Some students opposed the supposed amendments, arguing that the changes may benefit politicians more than the Filipino public.

“Para asa man jud na ang charter change? Para ba na sa people in the highest position? Or para sa amoa?” said Gilmar Obiso, a third-year college student.

Hans Repalda, a Political Science student from Cebu Normal University, also expressed concern, saying the alleged amendments appear politically motivated rather than aimed at improving the welfare of Filipinos.

A student from Cebu Institute of Technology, who asked for anonymity, also opposed the alleged proposal to cancel the 2028 presidential elections, stressing the importance of allowing Filipinos to exercise their right to vote.

However, another student believed that constitutional amendments could still bring reforms to the country.

“Anyone who is qualified enough to run for the presidency should be allowed to run,” the student said.

The student also noted that age should not always determine a person’s capability to lead, saying younger individuals may also be qualified to handle the responsibilities of the presidency.

Despite their differing opinions, the students agreed that any proposed constitutional changes should prioritize the welfare of Filipinos and uphold transparency in governance.

Cha-cha has long been a controversial issue in the Philippines. Supporters say it could bring political and economic reforms, while critics warn it may be used to weaken democratic safeguards. (Justin John Bugtai, Jhoyenn Sumayang CNU Interns)