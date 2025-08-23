Students gain legal writing skills

Stefanie Faye A. Corro / Labogon National High School

AIMING to build confident, capable, and policy-aware student leaders, the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue Division held a Legal and Administrative Writing Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at the 3rd Floor of DepEd-Mandaue’s old building.

The event gathered over 200 Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG) officers from various secondary schools across Mandaue City. The workshop focused on equipping student leaders with essential skills in drafting professional and policy-based documents such as resolutions, memoranda, project proposals, letters, and minutes of meetings.

This capacity-building initiative was made possible through the efforts of DepEd-Mandaue’s School Governance Operations Division (SGOD), in partnership with the Division Federation of Supreme Secondary Learner Government (SSLG).

According to Mrs. Marilou M. Pabroa, Division Youth Formation Coordinator, the workshop was part of DepEd-Mandaue’s initiative to train learners in using precise and formal language appropriate for official communication.

“We aim to empower student leaders to actively participate in drafting policies that respond to student concerns and support school development,” she said.

Lawyer Marinel D. Oro, division legal officer and resource speaker, discussed the legal framework and administrative functions of SSLG. Topics included the composition, powers, and responsibilities of SSLG members; the correct process of holding a general assembly or meeting; establishing quorum; financial reporting; and required documentation for official student activities.

“You have to be reminded that all bona fide students in your school are members of the Supreme Secondary Learner Government — not just the officers,” Atty. Oro emphasized. “As leaders, you must always strive to be role models to others.”

As part of the workshop’s output, participants produced a portfolio or handbook containing sample resolutions, policies, memoranda, and administrative papers. Students also submitted action plans or policy drafts proposing programs that respond to student needs in their respective schools.

Joseph M. Alejano, SSLG president of Labogon National High School, shared how the workshop inspired him. “The workshop gave me a clearer understanding of how to properly craft documents using the official formats from DepEd-Mandaue. It also gave me new insights on how I can perform my duties more effectively — and that motivates me to serve better every day.”

The SSLG is the foremost co-curricular, learner-led organization in Philippine secondary schools, mandated to implement student-centered programs and policies in line with DepEd Order No. 21, s. 2019.

Through initiatives like this workshop, DepEd-Mandaue reinforces its commitment to strengthening youth leadership, governance, and civic engagement in schools — preparing students not only for academic success but also for active participation in nation-building.