Students harassed over perceived beliefs, raising safety concerns

CONCERNS over student safety and freedom of expression have emerged as learners report experiencing harassment linked to perceived political beliefs.

Students have become more vocal about social and political issues, using school platforms to express advocacy. These expressions sometimes lead to misunderstandings and negative reactions from the wider community.

Students report that public spaces amplify isolated incidents, resulting in generalized judgments about entire school communities. People misinterpret symbols and forms of expression intended for advocacy and label them politically, contributing to tension within and outside campuses.

Danica Cajote experienced online bullying, public criticism and physical harassment due to assumptions about her beliefs.

“People quickly judged me without understanding my side,” Cajote said. “It made me feel unsafe and discouraged me from expressing myself in school.”

This situation highlights how public perception and misinformation affect student well-being. As assumptions spread, learners report feeling discomfort and insecurity in environments traditionally considered safe for learning.

Educators note that education fosters critical thinking, open dialogue and personal development. External opinions challenge these goals when students feel pressured or threatened.

This issue raises questions about the community’s role in shaping safe and inclusive environments for learners. Experts emphasize the need for careful judgment, empathy and responsible discourse to prevent further harm.

Calls for understanding and respect remain central to ensuring educational spaces stay supportive and secure for all students.

Efamae Arnejo / CTU Consolacion