Students in viral school fight to undergo intervention

STUDENTS involved in a viral fight at Talamban National High School in Cebu City will undergo intervention programs despite their families reaching a settlement over the incident, according to a police official.

Lt. Col. Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the intervention will involve the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the barangay Gender and Development (GAD) focal person and the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Talamban Police Station.

The intervention was announced after a video showing a student punching another student at the school circulated on social media. Police looked into the incident and learned that two groups of students had been involved in a dispute.

Parents settle dispute

Oriol said the groups agreed to let one student from each side fight, although investigators found no clear reason for the confrontation.

The students’ parents later reached an agreement during a meeting with school officials, barangay representatives and police. The parent of the student who punched the victim agreed to pay for the victim’s medical treatment after the latter suffered bruises to the head.

“The case has already been settled. The parents met before barangay officials, the GAD office and the police, and they agreed to settle it. The victim sustained bruises, and the other party agreed to help pay for the medicine,” Oriol said.

Despite the settlement, Oriol said police proceeded with intervention measures to address the students’ behavior and help prevent similar incidents. He also directed the Talamban Police Station to increase patrols around schools within its jurisdiction.

School coordination

Oriol said all police stations under the CCPO are coordinating with public and private school principals to hold dialogues aimed at preventing campus violence.

Police are also discussing youth violence during community outreach activities under Oplan Pakigsandurot and encouraging barangay officials and parents to closely monitor children.

Oriol said joining groups or gangs has been identified as one of the factors that can lead to school fights.

He said the police will continue working with schools, barangays and parents to discourage youth violence and prevent similar incidents. / AYB