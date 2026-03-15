Students lead ‘Pet Soirée’ charity market for animal welfare

A lively gathering of pets, students and animal lovers filled the boardwalk of Mandani Bay on March 8, 2026 as youth organizations came together for “Pet Soirée: Pawp-Up Charity Market,” a community event promoting animal welfare while raising funds for outreach initiatives.

Organized by the Cebu Centennial Leo Club in collaboration with the Paws and Playmates Society of San Carlos School of Cebu and Promus of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), the event brought together student merchants, performers and volunteers for an afternoon of activities dedicated to Cebu’s growing community of pet owners.

Despite the rain, the event pushed through with a pet blessing, a pet agility course and a hamster race. More importantly, its core advocacy remained present through free veterinary services and pet vaccinations provided by city veterinarians from Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cebu City, alongside free pet adoption and booths offering pet products.

Growing pet culture

For student organizers, the event reflects Cebu’s increasingly progressive approach toward animal welfare.

Jeally Belle Bontilao of the Paws and Playmates Society noted that the City has become more open to pet-centered initiatives in recent years. She cited efforts such as Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.’s push for Cebu City’s first pet cemetery and the intensified Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return program led by Alice Utlang of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries to help control the population of stray dogs and cats.

She pointed to community animal programs and local government initiatives supporting pet welfare as signs that Cebu is ready for events that celebrate the bond between people and animals.

“Cebu has become very progressive when it comes to pets,” she said. “With events like this, it will help push the acceptance of pets and animals in the city.”

Community support

The idea for Pet Soirée began more than a year ago but faced delays due to calamities and weather disruptions.

For Geiser Jaenan Loayon of SHS–AdC, the postponement revealed something meaningful about Cebu’s pet community.

“When we reached out to merchants and pet owners, we realized many of them had experienced damages to their facilities and businesses,” Loayon shared. “This event became a way to give back to them for still supporting the project.”

Despite the setbacks, organizers were able to gather around 40 to 50 merchants, many of them small businesses run by advocates and pet enthusiasts.

Youth advocacy

The organizers emphasized that the event was intentionally student-driven, giving young people the opportunity to lead initiatives that benefit both the community and animals in need.

Loayon believes youth involvement plays a crucial role in shaping future advocacy.

“Student-led organizations starting initiatives like this are important because the youth carry the future,” he said. “Events like these help build awareness and inspire the next generation to continue caring for animals.”

Bontilao added that organizing the event also allowed students to connect beyond the classroom.

“Usually students interact only within school,” she said. “But events like this allow them to meet different communities, collaborate and learn important values like resilience.”

Fundraising for animal welfare

For Josh Luther Ang, president of the Cebu Centennial Leo Club for 2025–2026, Pet Soirée ultimately serves a larger mission.

The event was initially planned to coincide with World Animal Day but was rescheduled after multiple typhoons disrupted earlier plans. Held in March, it also aligns with World Rabies Month, making it an opportune time to provide free pet vaccinations and raise awareness about responsible pet ownership.

Despite the delays, Ang said the goal remained the same: raising funds to support animal welfare initiatives.

“From the beginning, this was meant to be a fundraising event,” he explained. “We want to help animals and support organizations that care for them.”

All proceeds from the market will go to animal welfare groups and shelters, including partners such as the Island Rescue Organization and other community groups working with stray animals.

Organizers also pledged to release transparency reports detailing how the funds will be distributed.

Full-circle effort

Beyond the festivities and colorful parade of pets, the students behind Pet Soirée hope the event will inspire lasting compassion.

The funds raised will support outreach programs and environmental initiatives later this year. For the student organizers, it is a reminder that meaningful change can begin with simple acts — like gathering a community of people who believe that every animal deserves care. S