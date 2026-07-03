Students oppose Marcoleta’s proposed changes to Senate rules

Anthonette Mae M. Jumola

Philippine Science High School – Central Visayas Campus

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta’s proposal to amend Senate Rule 14, Section 41, has prompted students to question whether the move is truly about modernization or an attempt to avoid accountability.

The proposed amendment would allow senators to vote or participate in Senate proceedings through teleconferencing regardless of force majeure conditions. Debate over the proposal escalated into procedural objections, ad hominem exchanges and unprofessional remarks, resulting in the postponement of discussions until June 1, 2026, at 5 p.m.

For many students, the timing of the proposal is not a coincidence. They argue that it comes at a time when some members of the majority bloc are facing criminal investigations and believe the amendment primarily benefits senators facing serious allegations.

“This proposal to change Rule 14 is simply a lever to undo the damage caused by the loss of senators in the majority bloc and the rise of public opinion against them,” said Suzanne Jedidiah Aying, a student at Science and Technology High School. “It is being used as a tool to assert dominance over the minority as the Senate descends into a power struggle.”

Irish Jazmine Go, a student from San Carlos School of Cebu–North Campus, pointed to what she described as unequal standards between ordinary Filipinos and elected officials.

“At a time when ordinary Filipinos are expected to show up, do their jobs and face their responsibilities, senators should be expected to do the same,” she said. “If you were elected to make laws for the country, then show up and do your job in the institution where those laws are supposed to be debated and passed.”

Beyond the issue of modernization, the proposal raises concerns about how institutional integrity can be compromised for political convenience. For critics, it reflects how far some lawmakers are willing to go to protect their own interests.

According to Marion Jude Martos, a scholar at Philippine Science High School–Central Visayas Campus, the lesson is straightforward.

“Good governance starts with good voters,” Martos said.

For students, the issue extends beyond the actions of those in power. They say it is about the future of the country and insist they will continue asking questions and demanding accountability.