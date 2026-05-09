Students react to honors rule

Jeian Princess Juarez

/ Calbasaan Integrated School in Minglanilla

A VIRAL social media post claiming that students must obtain a 95 percent average to qualify for honors sparked confusion among students and parents Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Many students expressed disappointment regarding the reported requirement, saying that maintaining such a high average would be extremely difficult.

According to a post shared by Mjay Camocamo Bantula, students have different learning capacities and academic struggles.

“Lisod gyud mahimong estudyante karon. Dili tanan parehas ug kapasidad, ug dili tanan dali makasabot sa lessons. Naay uban makaabot ug 95, pero naa pud uban nga bisan 80 or 90, gihatag na nila tanan nilang effort,” she said.

(It is really hard to be a student today. Not everyone has the same capacity, and not everyone understands the lessons quickly. There are some who can reach 95, but there are others who give all their effort just to reach 80 or 90.)

Another student, Dejoras Angel, also shared her reaction. “Maka disappoint, lisud gani kaayo kuhaon ang 90, 95 na kaha. Dili man me robot para makaabot ug ing-ana ka dako,” she added.

(t’s disappointing; it’s already very hard to get a 90, what more a 95. We aren’t robots to reach that high of a grade.)

The issue gained attention after social media users claimed the Department of Education (DepEd) had raised the minimum average for honors under the K-12 grading system. However, teachers and netizens later clarified that the information was false.

According to DepEd Order 36, s. 2016, the official guidelines for academic awards and recognition remain:

90–94 average — With Honors

95–97 average — With High Honors

98–100 average — With Highest Honors

Teachers emphasized there is currently no DepEd order requiring a 95 percent minimum for honors.