Students seek fair phone rules

MANY students believe that banning phones in schools is appropriate, while others believe that it is inappropriate. The use of phones in schools remains a topic of debate.

According to students, cellphones can either help or distract learners. Based on the views shared by the respondents, many support responsible and age-appropriate cellphone use to balance learning opportunities with classroom focus. Mobile phones have different uses—some are beneficial, while others can be harmful.

Jilliane Liz Chua, 18, from St. Paul University Dumaguete, said: “A more balanced approach would be to regulate phone use during school hours, allowing students to benefit from technology while minimizing distraction.”

Sebastian Dy, 12, from Singapore School Cebu, said: “I think it depends on the age of students. For younger kids in primary school, banning cell phones is a good idea because they can be very distracting and make it harder to focus in class. But for older students, it might be better to allow phones only at certain times and not during lessons. This helps students stay focused while also learning how to use technology responsibly.”

Elainna Therese Ramada, 10, from Childlink Learning Center, Inc., said: “Yes I think it is appropriate to ban gadgets in school because most of the time when students have their gadgets they don’t listen to the teacher and often make excuses to keep their phone.”

Justin Kenji Go, 23, from De La Salle University, said: “At the preschool and elementary level, I agree that cellphones should be banned so that children are able to focus on their studies.

However, at the high school level, cellphones should have limited usage (break times only) rather than being banned. This teaches teens to be responsible with their use of their cellphones, all while not being overly restrictive towards kids their age.” (Maxine Isabella Dy /PAREF Southcrest School, Inc.)