Students seek sched changes as summer heat intensifies

STUDENTS are calling for adjustments in school schedules and campus facilities as rising summer temperatures begin to impact their health and academic productivity.

While some learners find current setups manageable, many others expressed concern over the lack of cooling infrastructure and the risks associated with commuting during peak heat hours. The calls for change include shifting to blended learning modalities and improving physical ventilation on campus grounds.

Schedule adjustments

Sean Bacus, a student at Southwestern University, noted that her 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule remains effective as she feels more productive in the morning. However, she suggested that a transition to blended learning could offer relief, especially since her department is currently conducting full face-to-face classes.

In contrast, Aaron De Los Reyes, also from Southwestern University, said his classes start at 1 p.m., coinciding with the peak of the day’s heat. He raised concerns for classmates who must travel long distances under the sun just to reach the campus during the hottest hours.

Health risks

Miguel Miro from the University of Cebu emphasized that schools must be proactive in adjusting schedules because many students are prone to heat-related illnesses. He noted that a segment of the student body prefers completing tasks at home through blended learning to avoid physical exhaustion.

The lack of uniform cooling across campuses remains a primary issue. While De Los Reyes observed that his school is generally prepared due to air-conditioned classrooms, Miro reported that some rooms in his university lack air-conditioning. He said these spaces remain hot despite the use of electric fans, often leading to students feeling dizzy or fainting in crowded areas.

Campus infrastructure

To mitigate the heat, De Los Reyes suggested that schools should invest in more trees and shaded areas, such as installing drapes over open spaces. He also recommended the installation of mineral water fountains to ensure students stay hydrated throughout the day.

Miro proposed a more relaxed dress code to help students stay comfortable, alongside better ventilation and additional water stations. Bacus echoed these sentiments, pointing out the need for more shaded waiting areas, as library spaces often reach full capacity during vacant periods.

Student responsibility

Despite the calls for institutional changes, Bacus noted that students must also take personal initiative to protect themselves. She said individuals should be responsible enough to carry their own umbrellas and utilize refreshments available on campus.

While some institutions have provided accessible refreshments, students believe more systemic changes are necessary. They argue that as temperatures continue to rise, the traditional school environment must evolve to protect the well-being of the youth.