Students set 2026 resolutions

ENTERING 2026, several students from various schools shared their New Year’s resolutions and their plans to stay committed throughout the year. Their goals reflect a mix of personal growth, balance and positive change as they look forward to the months ahead.

Saving money, academic improvement and healthy living are among the goals of Eurica Luciano, a student at Talisay National High School.

Meanwhile, Richelle Mae Caspe of Abellana National School emphasized the importance of balance. “Give more time to enjoy my high school life. Last year, I was so focused on academics to the point where I cried from stress,” she said. Caspe explained that her goal is to avoid repeating the pressure she experienced last year and to maintain a healthier balance between school and personal life.

For Jed Daryl Barangan, a student at Cebu Technological University, the focus is on career preparation. “I want to find a good job to support myself and my academics this 2026,” he said, highlighting the importance of financial stability alongside his studies.

When asked about habits they want to change, Caspe shared her intention to reduce academic pressure. “I want to stop overworking myself academically this year. I don’t want to be too hard on myself,” she said, reinforcing her goal of maintaining a school-life balance.

Barangan mentioned wanting to push beyond minimal effort, especially in his creative field. “Since I am in a creative program, I want to break the habit of doing the bare minimum and strive for the best that I can achieve,” he stated.

Luciano, on the other hand, hopes to overcome procrastination and improve her school attitude. “I want to avoid procrastinating because it causes stress. I also aim not to talk back to professors because it has karma,” she noted.

Despite acknowledging the challenges of staying consistent, the students shared how they plan to remain committed. “It’s really hard to stick to goals, but I plan to make them a habit so it’ll be harder to break,”

Barangan said.

Luciano emphasized faith and perseverance as her motivation. “‘Persistence is the key’ has always been my motto and I pray to Jesus for guidance,” she shared.

Caspe also acknowledged the difficulty of commitment but remained determined. “It’s hard to avoid getting tired because it’s part of the process,” she said, adding, “but I’ll make sure to stay committed to my goals.”

Irish Sevilla / University of the Visayas