Students split on late class suspensions

Kelsey Niña L. Dungog

/ Talamban National High School

LATE class suspension announcements—often triggered by bad weather or sudden emergencies—have become a familiar source of mixed emotions among Filipino students. On one hand, many feel relieved when classes are finally called off, grateful for the unexpected break and the chance to stay safe at home. But for others, the news arrives far too late, leaving them already dressed, commuting, or even standing at the school gate before finding out that classes are canceled.

This recurring issue has sparked frustration, especially among students who rely on early morning routines and long travel times. When heavy rain is predicted, many students deliberately wait for updates before leaving home, just to avoid the disappointment of arriving at school only to be told to return. Ironically, this habit often leads to them running late because they are forced to choose between safety and punctuality.

While some students report having no issues with this and are not greatly affected by late class suspension announcements, a larger number of students express concern over the issue.

One student shared that late announcements are particularly frustrating as it result in wasted time, effort, and resources. “Ma frustrate ko kay naka prepare na ko or usahay naa nako sa dalan padung school, unya diay suspended,” Marriane stated.

(I get frustrated because I’ve already prepared, or sometimes I’m already on the way to school, then I find out classes are suspended.)

Students also pointed out that improvements can be made in how schools communicate suspensions. Clearer and earlier announcements were among the most common suggestions, with some proposing a fixed posting time to avoid confusion and constant waiting, especially during wet season. According to Leo, a student, “I think schools should announce earlier and mas klaro unta ang updates. Mas maayo kung naay fixed time sila mo-post para dili mi mag sige ug hulat ug guessing kung naa ba’y klase o wala.”

(I think schools should announce earlier and have clearer updates. It would be better if they had a fixed time to post so we don’t keep waiting and guessing whether there are classes or not.)

Beyond daily routine concerns, late suspensions also affect students’ safety. Several students noted that traveling during heavy rain can be dangerous and inconvenient, with transportation becoming harder to find and sometimes

more expensive.

Overall, the responses highlight that while some students remain unaffected, many experience frustration, safety concerns, and disruption due to late class suspension announcements–underscoring the need for more efficient and student-centered communication from schools.