Students split on violent games rule

Nikki D. Hangka / Mactan National High School-SHS

STUDENTS in Cebu were divided on whether violent video games should face tighter controls after a deadly school shooting in Tacloban City renewed debate over their possible effect on young players.

The shooting at San Jose National High School on June 22, 2026, killed three students and injured 20 others. Police arrested two student suspects, ages 14 and 15. Authorities temporarily blocked the online game GoreBox after investigators found that one suspect frequently played it, while they assessed whether the game influenced the attack. No causal link has been established.

Player’s reaction

Gideon M. Cando, a senior high school student at Mactan National High School (MNHS), was among those who said the effect of violent games depends on the player. Other respondents favored parental supervision and age checks over a blanket ban.

Students said violent games can affect players differently, depending on their temperament and how they respond to online communities and competition.

“Most games tend to influence a person because of the community that’s in it and the gameplay. It could go both directions, either good or bad,” Cando said.

Joshua C. Casinillo, also a senior high school student at MNHS, said frustration during play can carry over into a player’s behavior.

“Sometimes players get frustrated with others... If someone gets annoyed, it can affect their behavior,” he said.

Shiro Yuki D. Casquejo, a senior high school student at Looc National High School, said players do not all respond in the same way.

“It depends. Some people understand it’s just a game, while others take it seriously and apply it in real life,” Casquejo said.

Casquejo said age verification and parental oversight would be more practical.

Influence

Other respondents said family life, friends and discipline have a stronger effect on behavior than violent content in games.

Francis Laurence V. Berdon, a senior high school student at MNHS, said: “Not every violent game is the reason why people get violent, it is absolutely about how the kid is raised, their friends and the environment,” he said.

Ezekiel B. Garong, a University of Cebu student, said violent acts should not be blamed on video games alone.

“Video games are not an excuse for a person to be violent. The person committing those crimes lacks discipline and responsibility,” he said.

The students interviewed remained divided on tighter regulation. Most, however, favored age restrictions, parental guidance and closer attention to a child’s environment rather than a blanket ban.