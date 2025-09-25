Students, teachers get special ticket rate for ‘Quezon’

Students and teachers can watch the much-awaited historical biopic “Quezon” at a special price when the film begins its Philippine theatrical run on Oct. 15, 2025.

TBA Studios has officially announced that “Quezon” movie tickets will be available to students and teachers for only P250. To avail themselves of the special rate, students and teachers simply need to present a valid school ID at ticket counters in participating cinemas nationwide.

According to TBA president and chief operating officer Daphne Chiu-Soon, the special ticket price aims to encourage students and educators to see “Quezon,” specifically on the big screen.

“The best way to watch ‘Quezon’ is on the big screen. We are encouraging Filipinos to watch and experience ‘Quezon’ in the cinema, where it is meant to be seen,” Chiu-Soon said.

She added, “TBA Studios designed ‘Quezon’ to be a true cinematic experience. This is evident from the film’s star-studded ensemble cast — including Jericho Rosales playing the role of Manuel L. Quezon and our ‘import’ Iain Glen of the hit fantasy television series “Game of Thrones” playing Leonard Wood — to its entirely world-class technical and artistic execution.”

Chiu-Soon, who is also credited as one of the film’s producers, shared that the studio is open to making “Quezon” available on streaming platforms, though not in the immediate future.

Directed by Jerrold Tarog, “Quezon” is the much-awaited conclusion to TBA Studios’ cinematic “Bayaniverse” trilogy, a series of films based on Philippine history. The “Bayaniverse” includes 2015’s “Heneral Luna,” the Philippines’ highest-grossing historical movie of all time, and 2018’s critically acclaimed “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.”

The film will focus on the titular Manuel L. Quezon during the American occupation. The full synopsis goes: “When his fight for Philippine independence from the United States is put to the test, Manuel L. Quezon finds himself playing the brutal game of politics to outmaneuver his rivals — including Leonard Wood, Sergio Osmeña and Joven Hernando. In his relentless quest for power, he eventually faces off with Emilio Aguinaldo in the 1935 Philippine presidential elections, using charm and favoritism as both weapons and currency, in a campaign that ultimately changes the face of Philippine politics and history.”

Joining Rosales and Glen as part of the cast of are Benjamin Alves as Young Manuel L. Quezon and Mon Confiado as Emilio Aguinaldo, reprising their roles from “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral.” Arron Villaflor also returns to the “Bayaniverse” as Joven Hernando, with Cris Villanueva playing the role of the older Joven Hernando. The ensemble cast also includes Romnick Sarmenta, JC Santos and Karylle. Completing the cast are Jake Macapagal, Bodjie Pascua, Angeli Bayani, Jojit Lorenzo, Joross Gamboa, Therese Malvar, Ana Abad Santos, Ketchup Eusebio and Nico Locco.

Chiu-Soon emphasized that while the film is the conclusion to the film studios’ acclaimed “Bayaniverse” trilogy, “Quezon” is a stand-alone film.

“Quezon” opens exclusively in theaters in the Philippines on Oct. 15. Following its Philippine theatrical premiere, “Quezon” will be released internationally at a later date.

For complete guidelines on the special ticket price for students and teachers, contact the cinema of your choice.