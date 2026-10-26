Students to gain cybersecurity training

STUDENTS of Cebu Technological University (CTU) will gain access to industry-standard cyber threat intelligence tools, hands-on security training and potential internship opportunities under a new partnership with cybersecurity firm Resecurity Inc.

The initiative aims to strengthen students’ readiness for cybersecurity careers by integrating practical, industry-based training into the university’s academic programs.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed by CTU officer-in-charge University president Jonita V. Literatus and Ben Ouano, Resecurity’s chief operating officer for the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, students will use Resecurity Context, the company’s cyber threat intelligence platform, for real-time global threat monitoring and simulation-based exercises. The platform will support classroom instruction and practical training in identifying, analysing and responding to cyber threats.

The curriculum will cover five areas: cyber threat intelligence fundamentals; threat hunting and incident response; threat actor analysis and attribution; communication and terminology used in dark web investigations; and security operations, including digital forensics and ethical hacking.

Resecurity will provide industry experts to conduct seminars, mentor students and offer internships to qualified participants. CTU will integrate the training into its academic programs, identify eligible students and provide the facilities and support needed for laboratory work and practical learning.

The university and the company did not disclose how many students are expected to participate, the program’s budget or the duration of the agreement.

Resecurity has also supported cybersecurity education and training initiatives with other Philippine organisations, including the Philippine Institute of Cyber Security Professionals. The company has participated in student-led cyber defense activities, including Capture the Flag competitions with the Junior Information Systems Security Association of Asia Pacific College.

The CTU partnership builds on these initiatives by bringing cybersecurity tools and industry expertise directly into university-level education. / KOC