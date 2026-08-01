Students wary of AI hub

Raphael Ryan Sencil / Cebu

STUDENTS in Cebu are urging the government to prioritize environmental protection, transparency and public accountability as the Philippines and the United States advance the proposed Pax Silica Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in New Clark City, warning that the project could put additional pressure on the country’s natural resources.

The students’ reactions come as government officials continue to promote the US-led initiative as a major investment expected to boost AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, innovation and employment in the country.

While recognizing the project’s potential economic benefits, the students interviewed said environmental sustainability and public consultation should not be sacrificed in pursuing technological development.

Student voices

Audrey May Cadorna, a Grade 11 student of Moalboal National High School, said the government should carefully weigh the project’s long-term impact on the country’s natural resources.

“Water supply is not the only concern. We should also think about our natural resources. The government should preserve, conserve, protect and nourish the environment instead of pursuing projects with significant environmental risks,” she said.

Lyfa Esperah Zamora, a first-year student at the University of the Philippines Cebu, acknowledged the employment opportunities the project could generate but questioned whether they would outweigh its possible environmental costs.

“The proposed Pax Silica promises thousands of Filipinos a job, but when we look at it from a wider perspective, we don’t really have a lot to gain, especially in the environmental sector,” Zamora said.

Several other students echoed concerns over the project’s expected demand for water, electricity and other natural resources, urging policymakers to thoroughly assess its long-term effects before granting final approval.

Angel Abrenica, a Grade 12 student of Moalboal National High School, said authorities should ensure that environmental protection, national interest, public safety and the welfare of host communities remain central to the government’s decision-making process.

Luke Israel Temeña, a third-year student at Cebu Normal University, also called on the government to balance the project’s projected water demand with the country’s available water resources before proceeding.

Zamora likewise urged authorities to involve the public in the decision-making process.

“The government should consider informing and consulting the public before finalizing decisions... After all, when worst comes to worst, it is not the government who’ll be suffering, but millions of Filipinos [will],” Zamora said.

Calls to protect natural resources

Meanwhile, Shirin Tapales of Cebu Institute of Technology–University and Grade 9 student Sam Navaja of Moalboal National High School urged policymakers to carefully evaluate both the opportunities and potential risks of the project, saying decisions on large-scale infrastructure should safeguard the country’s natural resources for future generations.

According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the proposed 4,000-acre Pax Silica AI hub in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is envisioned to host AI computing infrastructure, data centers, semiconductor supply chains and other advanced technology industries through a partnership between the Philippines and the United States.