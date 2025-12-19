Study: 6 in 10 Filipinos hit by scams in past year

FILIPINOS encounter scam attempts nearly every other day, with six in 10 adults successfully targeted at least once in the past year, according to a new nationwide study by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (Gasa), highlighting the growing scale of online fraud in the country.

The report, based on a survey of 1,000 adults across the Philippines, found that scam attempts most often reach consumers through text messages and messaging apps, channels that allow fraudsters to blend in with everyday communications. Investment scams and unexpected money offers were cited as the most common schemes.

Many victims reported feeling stressed or overwhelmed, with some realizing only later that they had already been deceived, the study showed.

The findings were released during the launch of the Gasa Philippines Chapter, a multi-sector initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation against scams. The chapter is chaired by Globe Telecom’s head of AI and privacy governance, Derick Ohmar Adil.

Gasa said the results underscore the need for a more coordinated response among telecom firms, technology platforms, government agencies and other stakeholders to combat scams that increasingly cut across digital channels.

Through its role in the Philippine chapter, Globe said it would support education campaigns, improve threat intelligence sharing and help strengthen industry coordination to better protect consumers online.

“Scams today move fast across different channels. No single organization can fix this alone,” Adil said. “Collaboration is the only way forward.”

Gasa, which operates globally, focuses on bringing together public and private sectors to curb scam-related losses. Globe recently assumed the chairmanship of the Philippine chapter, with Gogolook and Meta Platforms acting as vice chairs.

The initiative builds on earlier engagements with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and other government agencies to promote a multi-sector approach to online safety.

Gasa said work among partners has already begun, with plans in the coming months to refine policy recommendations, align stakeholders and roll out community education and awareness programs tailored to the risks faced by Filipino users.

The alliance said its goal is to help Filipinos navigate the digital space with greater confidence and reduce exposure to scams as online activity continues to expand. / KOC