Study backs stricter coal plant emission limits

Speaking during the public forum on Air Quality and Health Benefits of Stricter Emission Standards on Wednesday, July 22, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Clean Air Asia researcher Cris Beo said lowering emissions at their source would directly reduce air pollution.

Beo, an engineer, said the country’s air quality regulations lag behind those of several other Asian countries and should be updated to better address pollution from coal-fired power plants.

“Our emission standards are based on the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999, which was established 25 years ago,” Beo said.

The Clean Air Act (Republic Act 8749) provides the legal framework for air pollution control, while emission standards for coal-fired power plants are set through Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) regulations.

DENR’s actual particulate matter (PM) emission limit for stationary sources (including coal plants) is 150 milligrams per normal cubic meter (mg/NCM).

Researchers said these standards are outdated and less stringent than those adopted in several other Asian countries. They also cited the World Health Organization’s ambient air quality guidelines, which recommend annual and 24-hour PM2.5 levels of 5 micrograms and 15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) of air, respectively. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Health effects

Clean Air Asia lead researcher Everlyn Tamayo-Araneta said evidence linking air pollution to adverse health effects has continued to grow.

She said implementing stricter emission standards for coal-fired power plants could save the country about P74 million in health costs each year.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas Center, upper respiratory tract infection was the leading cause of morbidity in Toledo and Naga cities in 2024, with 4,151 and 4,922 reported cases, respectively.

The agency also found that children aged nine and younger had the highest rates of air pollution-related illnesses in the two cities, while older adults recorded the highest number of deaths associated with poor air quality.

“We are not saying that air pollution is the only reason people get sick, but it can worsen existing health conditions,” Tamayo-Araneta said.

Community complaints

Community organizations in Toledo City said residents have long dealt with dust and other air pollutants they attribute to nearby coal-fired power plants.

“Pag habagat, lumos kaayo mi anang abog. Luoy kaayo ang Dumlog area kay maoy makasinati sa ilang gibuhat nga pagtambak sa coal ash (During the southwest monsoon, we are constantly covered in dust. The Dumlog area is heavily affected because residents experience the effects of coal ash dumping),” said Lany Caraat of the Aroma Homeowners Association in Barangay Dumlog.

Caraat also alleged that coal ash had been dumped into nearby waterways, preventing residents from fishing in areas they once relied on for their livelihood.

Researchers said stronger emission standards could help reduce pollution-related illnesses while improving air quality in communities near coal-fired power plants.

The forum gathered researchers, government officials and community representatives to discuss the health and environmental benefits of stricter emission standards. / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN