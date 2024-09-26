Study: Pollution plagues 8 Cebu City waterways

A STUDY conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-EMB 7) shows that water tested from eight Cebu City rivers reveal that there are “significant challenges” in maintaining water quality standards.

The eight rivers whose waters were sampled in 2023 are Bulacao, Butuanon, Estero de Parian, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Lahug, Mahiga, and Tejero Creek.

“Changing land-use patterns and a growing population have put a strain on the natural resources,” said the DENR-EMB 7 report.

The study recommended several measures that need to be considered such as strengthening policies on relocating informal settlers, accelerating the construction of transitional housing for affected communities, clearing illegal structures along river easements, and organizing barangay and residential-based river clean-up initiatives.

The DENR-EMB 7 also cited the need to strengthen the implementation of Cebu City ordinances related to river management, particularly the proper disposal of wastewater, garbage, domestic waste and the septage; enforce stricter regulations on mining and quarry activities; encourage farmers to use organic fertilizers and adopt sustainable farming methods; and encourage businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices such as using biodegradable packaging.

The testing, conducted quarterly to monitor water quality, was carried out four times in 2023, specifically on Jan. 17, April 19, Aug. 1, and Nov. 29.

The report also cited the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) that compiled and presented a comprehensive overview of the trends observed in all rivers.

DENR-EMB 7 has been monitoring the water quality of eight rivers in Cebu City using specific parameters to assess the health of the rivers and develop strategies for improvement.

The parameters used are dissolved oxygen (DO): higher levels indicate better water quality for aquatic life; biochemical oxygen Demand (BOD): lower levels are preferred, as they signify less oxygen consumption by microorganisms; total suspended solids (TSS): lower levels allow more sunlight to reach aquatic plants; fecal coliform: low levels are essential to prevent waterborne diseases; pH Level: a neutral pH is ideal for aquatic organisms; phosphates: while necessary for aquatic plants, excessive levels can harm water quality; chlorides: high levels can damage infrastructure and aquatic life; and color: changes in water color can indicate environmental issues.

Trends

Rivers such as Estero de Parian, Mahiga Creek, and the Lahug River have consistently exhibited high BOD levels in 2022 and 2023.

Kinalumsan River saw a notable increase in BOD, rising from 41 milligrams per liter (mg/L) in 2022 to 5,275 mg/L in 2023. In contrast, Tejero Creek and Bulacao River showed minimal change from 2022.

Guadalupe River experienced a decrease in the BOD from 3,525 mg/L in 2022 to 21.75 mg/L in 2023.

The BOD concentration in Estero de Parian has experienced a significant increase of 94.12 percent, ranking it highest among all other rivers.

Following closely behind are Mahiga Creek, Kinalumsan River, Lahug River, Bulacao River, and Tejero Creek that have experienced increases ranging from 51.49 percent to 2.35 percent.

Guadalupe River stands out as the only one experiencing a decrease with a rate of 38.94 percent.

Fecal coliform

Meanwhile, Lahug River has experienced a significant fluctuation of fecal coliform counts jumping from just a few thousands in 2022 to millions in 2023.

This means Lahug River now has the most fecal coliform counts in 2023, way more than Kinalumsan in 2022.

Other waterways, including Estero de Parian, Tejero Creek, Guadalupe River, and Mahiga Creek, have also seen significant increases in fecal coliform counts, particularly Estero de Parian with 23 million counts.

The fecal coliform counts of Lahug River have been increasing by a high percentage, followed by Estero de Parian and Tejero Creek, which have seen increases of over a thousand percent; while Guadalupe and Mahiga rivers have experienced increases of a hundred percent, the study noted. Kinalumsan, Bulacao, and Butuanon rivers all saw a decrease in counts.

Causes

Rivers with high BOD and low DO are largely attributed to factors such as, informal settlers, domestic wastes, animal-raising activities, improper disposal of garbage, cleaning of meat for food production, establishments discharging directly to the water, septic tanks that are not bottom-sealed along the river, and wastewater discharge of carenderias (eateries) and boarding houses.

Rivers with high fecal coliform are attributed to failed septic tanks, lack of septage facilities, hog-raising by households, discharge of household wastewater, inadequate disposal practices for solid waste, informal settlers with no proper sanitation facility, informal settlers that discharge their domestic wastes, no centralized wastewater facilities for domestic waste, domestic pets such as dogs that have high daily defecation, the presence of solid waste that is thrown directly into the river, and informal settlers of Badjao communities without proper sanitation.

It also indicated reasons for high phosphate concentration such as fertilizers, industrial waste, disposal and bank erosions, poor animal waste practices, domestic wastes from laundry and cleaning, no proper wastewater management systems, and domestic waste from households that discharge into the river.

Meanwhile, the high TSS, was attributed to quarry or other earth-moving activities and water disturbance. / CDF