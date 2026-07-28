Style at SONA: Cebu, national leaders in Filipiniana

There is what many call «power dressing» — fashion that communicates authority and identity before a single word is spoken. It has long been associated with public figures such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Cory Aquino, whose wardrobes became extensions of their public image as much as their policies.

Fashion, in that sense, has always been political. That is why fashion remains part of the conversation every State of the Nation Address (Sona). It’s not simply about who looked best. It’s about what public officials choose to wear on one of the country’s biggest political stages. A handwoven piña ensemble, a terno by a local designer or indigenous textiles from a particular region can all say something about identity, advocacy or the communities they hope to represent.

Of course, every year comes the same question: Why talk about clothes when Filipinos are dealing with rising prices and other pressing concerns?

It’s a valid point. But then again, the two conversations don’t have to cancel each other out. People can scrutinize policies, demand accountability and still appreciate the craftsmanship, culture and symbolism woven into what leaders wear. Fashion, after all, has always reflected the times.

In recent years, the tone surrounding the annual address has also shifted. The red carpet spectacle that once drew celebrity-like attention has been scaled back, placing greater focus on the President’s speech. This year’s dress code, outlined in a new memorandum, omitted the traditional red carpet and encouraged a simpler, less flashy presentation.

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his fifth Sona on Monday, July 27, 2026, lawmakers from Cebu and across the country arrived in ensembles that, intentionally or not, became part of the day’s story.