Suarez-Orendain: A season to season

Rosse G and I decided to find ways to apply some of the seasonings she mentioned earlier. We have heard it is often said Jesus cares. He wipes our tears away. At this time of the year, not everyone will be high-fiving people with revelry.

Look around you. Someone might be in tears from the loss of a loved one. Comfort that person with your presence and encouragement.

Christ cared for the needs of other people. He healed them and fed them. Maybe this year you can help an old friend who needs some seasonings from you. Foot his or her sonography or help them in their financial straits.

Rosse and I don’t have to go through the garden of good deeds. Practical love in motion is how we can honor the celebrant, Christ the Savior.