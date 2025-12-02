Suarez-Orendain: A season to season

Christmas is a season that seasons our life once a year. Christmas celebrates the traditional day of birth of Jesus Christ, Redeemer, Emmanuel, God with us, and Light of the world. There can be no Christianity without Christ in it and more so no Christmas minus Christ, especially when we scribble this special season as Xmas.
My friend Rosse G says several features have been published on how Christmas should be a daily expression of loving, forgiving, giving and caring. Christ did all these. As his followers, it is a good prescription to carry out. She said Christmas is a unique celebration. It starts with joy with the birth of the Savior; with tears with his death; and exultation with his resurrection.
Rosse G and I decided to find ways to apply some of the seasonings she mentioned earlier. We have heard it is often said Jesus cares. He wipes our tears away. At this time of the year, not everyone will be high-fiving people with revelry.
Look around you. Someone might be in tears from the loss of a loved one. Comfort that person with your presence and encouragement.
Christ cared for the needs of other people. He healed them and fed them. Maybe this year you can help an old friend who needs some seasonings from you. Foot his or her sonography or help them in their financial straits.
Rosse and I don’t have to go through the garden of good deeds. Practical love in motion is how we can honor the celebrant, Christ the Savior.