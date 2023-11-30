Suarez-Orendain: Celebrate

It is that time of the year once more when people think of ways to celebrate Christmas!

This has been an exhausting year for the pocket. The price of basic commodities keeps shooting up. So how can those of us who have shallow pockets greet Christmas with a smile and a full heart, if not the dining table?

There is no need to break the bank or resort to loan sharks just to fill the scruffy table with festive food and under the leaning Christmas tree, boxes of gifts.

There are ways to celebrate, the solution not being one-size-fits-all.

For those among us blessed with deep pockets, and glittering assets, have a different way of looking at gift-giving.

Try an untraditional way to spend your money on gifts.

Maybe go grocery shopping with a friend who has everything. Or maybe the laundry woman who does your laundry on your state-of-the-art washing machine.

Convince your friend to allow you to foot her bill, no matter the cost of what she buys as your gift for her.

You can also bring food on Christmas Eve for the medical staff in the hospital where you go for treatments.

This unexpected gesture would be a worthwhile gift for those doctors, nurses, and cleaning workers who have to be on duty on that wonderful day.

Think out of the Christmas box for other ways to honor the Savior with gifts to loved ones and friends.

For those of us who are living within the outskirts of society, strive not to go beyond your reach.

Whether you only have sliced bread and margarine or simple spaghetti and bread, choose to thank God for your life, your children, and the leaky roof over your head (the roof in my porch is patched up with used bubblegum).

If you do gift-giving and feasting, just keep in mind to not go overboard. Have fun. Be wise in your expenditures.

Do not feel sad if all you have is cheap beef loaf, cheese and bread, and prayer and thanksgiving. I have had this, too.

Do not despair. The Christmas story is not about culinary marvels. It is about Jesus, the Savior for all of mankind. It is about being soul-saved and being grateful for the costliest gift: God giving us his only son that we may have eternal life.

This is the core of Christmas. Yes, let us celebrate in ways we can think of. We know why we rejoice on this day.