Suarez-Orendain: Dear Dad

Is it Father’s Day or Fathers Day?

In case you are still scratching your head regarding the spelling, scratch no more.

My friend Rosse G. said, “I’m confused. I’ve seen it spelled both ways, Let.”

Here is the answer: The spelling follows the style guides of the Associated Press and the Chicago Manual of Style.

Father’s Day, June 21, is spelled with an apostrophe, making “father” a possessive noun. The day belongs to the one person we remember and call dad, daddy, dadi, dada, papa, papi, tatay or baba.

What are your memories of your father? I asked Rosse what she would tell her father if she could write a letter to him now.

In part, she said her message would be:

“Dear Dad, thank you for giving me enough string so I could soar and test my abilities while growing up. That loving string kept me in check, and your guiding hand helped shape the woman I am today.

Although the string is no more, we are still connected by the strings of memories, love and care.”

Gwenny, another friend, said her memories of her father are tied to the sounds, scenes and scents of yesteryears. I told her, “That is very Marcel Proust of you.”

The author of “In Search of Lost Time” theorized how a single sensory stimulus — a lavender perfume, a yellow rose — can unlock a treasure chest of the past.

I agree. My father, Flaviano, was a stickler for being on time, systematic and fair. But more than that, certain cues bring him back to life.

The scent of freshly baked French bread makes me see him once more slicing a piece, adding cheese and ham and handing it to me at breakfast.

He was not a perfect father, but that gesture perfectly assured me that he did care. And that care taught me to care for others as well.

I have many more memories of Dad. For now, let it be the scent of hot bread.

Oh, there’s another type of bread, perfectly satisfying — the Bread of Life from our Abba Father.