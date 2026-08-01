Suarez-Orendain: Four-leaf luck

Aug. 2 has an unofficial holiday: World Four-leaf Clover Day.

The four-leaf clover is as difficult to find as — never mind. Who do you think it is? What’s your guess?

Going back to the leaf, the four-leaf clover is a mutation of the three-leaf one.

The odds of finding this special leaf are one in 10,000. This means you will have to comb through a whole field of clover in search of good luck.

How many days would that take? A month, maybe? If you’re good at math, go figure it out and let me know.

I know we all want good luck in everything we do. According to Celtic folklore, this special leaf promises good luck. To ensure this luck stays with you, the leaf is also said to ward off evil.

The clover leaf has been given other meanings, mind you. One leaf represents faith, the second hope, the third love and the fourth fortune.

So after going through the field, if all you find is a three-leaf clover, cheer up. Faith, hope and love are excellent attributes to have.

St. Paul reminds us that “these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

How lucky can you get if all you have is love? Goodness follows love.

Friend, it is better to hitch your “luck” to proven systems — vision, a good attitude, effort, tenacity, wise investment, persistence and discipline — rather than to a leaf that fades and is blown away by the wind.

Add to that the Pauline idea and you are on the right road in life.