Suarez-Orendain: He still stops for us

I remember a scene in the Gospel of Matthew.

Jesus was walking with his disciples and Jairus, a synagogue leader in Capernaum. They were headed to Jairus’ house, who told Jesus: “My daughter has just died. But come and put your hand on her, and she will live.”

Like a magnet, Jesus drew crowds wherever he went, and that day was no different.

Among the crowd pressing around him was a woman who had hemorrhaged for 12 years. In a desperate effort to be healed, she touched the edge of the Savior’s robe. She believed that Jesus alone could heal her.

Immediately, Jesus felt that power had gone out of him. He stopped for her and commended her.

“Take heart, daughter,” he said. “Your faith has healed you.” And the woman was healed at that moment.

This is a powerful point in the history of faith, one we can meditate on as we reflect on our own lives, especially as we enter the Lenten season.

There are times when we feel that God does not see us—as we bleed from the loss of good health, lack of income, rejection, discrimination and loneliness.

We can identify with the woman, who was an outcast because of Jewish ritual law regarding her condition. She was considered unclean, barred from worship and burdened by social stigma.

Jesus ended her separation from society and restored her through her act of faith.

He still stops for us as we stretch out our hands, seeking healing for our body, soul and spirit.

On Resurrection Sunday, he shows us once more that he still stops for us. He has conquered death and offers us life everlasting — if only we reach out to him and, in faith, accept him as our Redeemer.