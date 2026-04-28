Suarez-Orendain: Meditate on this

I need time off from the heartaches a group of people have placed on me. I know I am not alone in this.

A vacation in Boracay or El Nido would be a welcome pause, but the cost can break the bank.

There is, however, a kind of vacation that does not require you to leave your work or home.

It is a mental and spiritual retreat — more popularly known by its soul-enriching name: meditation.

May 3 is Garden Meditation Day, a holiday created by C.L. Fornari in 2010. The American author and radio personality once said meditation is “letting the rest of the world fall away.”

Garden meditation allows us to work in our garden — or even tend to potted plants on a porch. Fornari describes it as letting go of concerns and worries, focusing only on what we are doing at the moment. It can be as calming as repeating a mantra or focusing on the breath.

This quiet pause from the cares of the world invites us to coordinate our hands, thoughts and spirit as we work — whether turning soil or gathering flowers.

Block out thoughts of your problems. Leave your phone inside the house. In this stillness, you may feel a deeper connection — with nature, with creation and with gratitude for what has been given.

If physical limitations prevent you from gardening, there is still a way. Simply sit and observe. Watch the flowers. Notice the small butterflies drawn to even the tiniest blooms.

The butterfly does not overlook them. No matter how small the flower, it is seen.

You may feel small — but you matter.