Suarez-Orendain: Non-love love

Every year, love receives a huge party in our global community on Feb. 14. One cheek, love gets the spotlight, and on the other cheek it boosts the economy when people start spending money to show how much they cherish the object of their heart.

There are several illustrations, examples and definitions of love. Standing out in the crowd of definitions is the one that the apostle Paul leaves us in 1 Corinthians 13. It is the perfect face of love.

My friend Rosse G. reacted. “Not keeping a list of ills flies out of the window when couples argue.”

“That’s a tough call,” I replied. “But we can try. A list of ills is non-love love.”

“I see you’re going in a different direction about love this year. What’s non-love love?”

I told her many people misuse the word. “I heard someone say ‘I love coffee.’ Is that valid?”

My friend replied, “Well, love gives you palpitations as does coffee.”

“But does coffee palpitate for you? How about ‘I love sunsets,’ complete with emojis and exclamation points?”

Rosse replied, “Love makes you blush. Sunsets give you a rosy complexion with the setting sun’s rosy fingers.”

“It’s the evidence of your feeling but I know sunsets don’t love you back.”

Rosse persisted. “I love my fur baby, Meowette. She kisses me, rubs my legs with her silky body. Yep, cats love back.”

“In the first place, use ‘it’ when referring to animals. And no, animals don’t really love the Pauline way.

They mark you. They see you as a source of food. They consider you a member of the pack or pride or gaggle. But not love.”

“How should we say it then?”

“Be a stickler for grammar and syntax. Say I like my cat’s friendly ways, I marvel at sunsets. I enjoy my cup of coffee.”

“That sounds boring, stiff even. You know, I still prefer my unrequited love for coffee.”