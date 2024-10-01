Suarez-Orendain: Story time

We all have stories to tell.

I recently saw an elderly man take the orange handbag from his elderly wife’s (presumptuous of me) hand as they walked out of a hospital.

It reminded me of our younger days when “may I carry your handbag” was part of the courtship ritual. Thus, I concluded this couple still had a spark of romance in their hearts.

But then it could also mean, I presume, he was only making sure she would not overspend at the mall. There are stories about your own life and of famous people. Another story or stories to be told leap out of books authored by writers who have cultivated and fertile imaginations.

This is the purpose of National Tell A Story Day, an Oct. 27 holiday in the UK and Scotland, and April 27 in the United States.

The original aim was to use storytelling as a platform to push and sell brands. But over the years, it has branched into a celebration to use every kind of storytelling, especially to children.

So I am setting aside my street level stories in favor of listing ways to enjoy this day.

Storybooks for children abound: The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Golden Touch, The Proud Rose, A Wise Old Owl and The Golden Egg.

CELEBRATE THE DAY. The original idea of this holiday had a corporate flavor.

Going by this route, use storytelling as a tool to market your services, advocacies, products and services through advertising. This is not new, especially in TV and YouTube commercials.

Learn advanced methods in technology, and different styles of storytelling to make your business or products or organization or cause appear more intereating, thus moving it forward ahead of the friendly competition.

Another way to celebrate is to go traditional. Take your young children to a bookstore where they can feel and smell real books. They can also pick a book they (read: you) can buy and read at home. A visit to a local library can give physical meaning to the word. The children’s section might have good titles for the young.

Read books to your children. You can also read to neighborhood children but first ask permission from their parents. If you provide snacks, inquire about allergies. And our story for the day ends as plainly as it started.