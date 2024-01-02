Suarez-Orendain: The List

New Year’s Day is a hopeful day. For many of us, we kick off the new year with expectations, joy, promises, food and alcoholic beverages. Perhaps the beer, gin and rum (not as a potent mixed drink, but why not — it’s New Year) help us forget yesterday’s failed attempts at rebranding ourselves.

The vow to do this and to do that becomes a list that, for most of us, gets misplaced by Feb. 14. That’s heartbreaking. We never tire of trying and trying again, and there must be a psychological reason for this. However, I’m not in the position to explain the workings of our mind; I’m only here to either bore you or frustrate you.

Being creatures of habit, it’s ingrained in us to doggedly write down our list of good intentions, check it twice, polish off our food and drinks, and feel nice. As the warmth of the greasy lechon and beer courses through our hardening arteries, we look forward to tomorrow. Here’s to brighter days to come, kid.

Celebrate the dawning of the new year wisely. Do not mix driving your car with a bottle of Tanduay on the rocks. Oh, and that list? You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day to break it. There’s Ditch New Year Resolutions Day on Jan. 17 to bail you out.