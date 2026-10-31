Suarez-Orendain: To die is gain

Nov. 2 is All Souls’ Day, a day to remember our departed loved ones.

As much as I want to stay away from this topic on a personal level, this year is different.

I lost Ed, my husband of 25 years. For over 20 of those years, I took care of him after he suffered a devastating stroke in 2004.

Ed had residual disabilities and struggles. He was in exile in that body, but never once did I hear him curse God or turn his back on Jesus, our Savior.

He died in his sleep at dawn on Sept. 8, 2026, the same dawn when I had a dream of him.

He told me he loved me. I told him I loved him, too. We kissed and hugged. Then his image vanished into the daylight when I woke up.

How do you condense a lifetime and what you feel, think and cherish about a loved one into 2,500 characters?

Maybe you can do it with eloquence. I can’t. And maybe I will even wish I had said more about Ed, a man who was a stickler for time but also knew how to forgive those who missed their appointments with him and those who promised to visit us but never did over the years.

Eighty-one years of life sounds like a long time. He spent his adult years, starting around age 20, working in the Lord’s mission field as a pioneering pastor. He spent the next 61 years consistently working to fulfill God’s calling.

Even after he had a stroke, he continued his calling by gathering people in our home to start a church and later joining Abundant Life Christian Fellowship in Banawa, Cebu City.

Before he had a stroke, we traveled to remote churches where he was invited to give the Sunday sermon. On some weekdays and every Sunday afternoon, we visited the homes of new converts to the Gospel of Christ to strengthen their spiritual lives.

It meant sacrifices of time and missed social opportunities for us. In retrospect, it was worth it for God’s glory.

Did I weep when he died? I did, because I loved him, in sickness and in health, for richer, for poorer.

There is no shame in tears. How wonderful is our Savior for allowing the apostle John to record how the Lord wept when Lazarus died. There is life after death, Ed taught me. Jesus showed the way.

Ed’s epitaph perfectly described his life: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Tim. 4:7).

He did, for he also knew that to live is Christ and to die is gain (Phil. 1:21). Maybe I will take this as mine and wait for the day when I see him again.