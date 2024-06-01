Suarez-Orendain: Tomatoes and company

There is an age-old debate surrounding tomatoes: Is it a fruit or a vegetable? This question is the perfect springboard for discussion in this month’s topic: National Eat Your Vegetables Month on June 17. So, what is the true identity of a tomato?

A botanist would say it is a fruit based on the fact that fruits are the mature ovaries of plants that bear flowers. Fruits also contain seeds. However, unlike tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers and squashes are not considered fruits right from the start. They are identified as vegetables based on how they have always been used in the kitchen and in different cultures.

Vegetables refer to plants whose leafy parts, stems and roots can be eaten as food. Some flowers are also classified as vegetables because of their “leafy” parts. Technically, vegetables do not produce seeds to continue their generation.

So, how come tomatoes have generated so much scrutiny regarding their nature? We have to look back on how they have been used throughout culinary history. Tomatoes find themselves in sauces for pasta, spread on pizza or tossed in a salad with fellow fruit-vegetables (identity never questioned) such as cucumbers and bell peppers.

This much ado about tomatoes caught the attention of the United States Supreme Court. In 1893, the court decided once and for all that tomatoes should be considered vegetables for tax purposes because of how cooks and chefs use them in making dishes. What started the ball rolling was an importer named John Nix, who in 1886 unloaded crates of West Indian tomatoes at the port of New York. The Tariff Act of 1883 levied an import tax on foreign vegetables, so a customs official immediately insisted on payment of duty. Nix, who may have never skipped a day in botany class, contested the demand, saying that tomatoes are fruits and should be tax-free.

This, of course, does not squash the fact that tomatoes are fruits, and the debate continues. My friend Rosse G says it would be simpler if another category is created — fruit vegetables — to end the silly debate. So while we can blame Nix for starting the tomato debate, let us remember to eat some of it with other non-seed vegetables, and fruit vegetables (thanks, Rosse G).