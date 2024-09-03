Suarez-Orendain: When the world dreams

The world has its dreams: good health for all citizens, an end to poverty, hunger, government corruption and, of course, world peace.

You and I have cherished dreams, too. Maybe you once dreamed of becoming a millionaire by age 30. Perhaps now you’re nestled in a mansion with P1,000 bills as wallpaper in your kitchen.

Maybe you hoped to become a world-famous visual artist but ended up owning a small shop selling antiques and original paintings created by struggling artists.

Or maybe you feel like a wreck. The shattered dream pierces your feet as you walk home and wounds your hands as you grasp for control of your dwindling health.

Not all dreams come true — so thank Sept. 25 for being World Dream Day (WDD). This unofficial holiday takes you back to the day you first built your dreams upon hope and courage. The holiday urges you to go on with your life, to do activities to the best of your remaining abilities and to continue hoping.

WDD originally aims to bring people together in a collective circle, encouraging them never to stop building dreams — the bigger, the better.

Another side of WDD is the concept of dreams themselves, like that delightful confection from the 1950 movie Cinderella’s theme song, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” When you are in deep, sweet slumber, all your heartaches melt away.

Then there’s the ugly brother of sweet dreams: nightmares. These could be the products of your ailing kidneys and aching knees, where monsters inhabit your sleep time fears.

You can’t remember all your dreams, but those you do recall can be a source of reflection. Dreams are the products of your daytime anxieties, worries, hopes and plans that wiggle into your sleep.

The topic of why we dream is vast and would need another column. For now, celebrate as the world dreams. How?

Maintain a journal of your sweet dreams, even if it’s just to start a small herb garden. Record which dreams came true. Sit on your porch or in that dim corner of the living room to daydream. Breathe deeply the breath of hope and exhale all your anxieties.

My dream is to write some more, but I have to wake up to the reality that my space is limited. Maybe you have better ideas on how to dream with the world.